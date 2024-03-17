Aegean Airlines head is EY Entrepreneur of the Year

Aegean Airlines head Eftychis Vassilakis received this week the award for the Greek Entrepreneur of the Year by EY Greece.

This distinction means that Vassilakis will be Greece’s representative at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year in June in Monte Carlo, along with winners from another 47 countries and territories.

He also received the award for the EY Dynamically Developing Entrepreneur.

“We are a service group, a 60-year-old family business that started with the efforts of my mother and father. My mother [Emmanuela Vassilaki] still works today, she is also the president of the board of directors of Autohellas,” stated Vassilakis.

“I had the great pleasure of working for many years with my father [Theodoros] and my mother; and to set up Aegean from the beginning with Dimitris Gerogiannis, the CEO,” he added.

“We have been consistently trying over the last year-and-a-half to create more added value. The training center is already operational and in a month’s time the third-party aircraft maintenance service center will start operating,” said the Aegean strongman.

“We have covered a very large portfolio with 180 domestic and international destinations. We are 25 years old this year and we have to look at every possible growth opportunity,” he noted.