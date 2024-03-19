ATHEX: Clear move downward for bourse

Moody’s decision against upgrading the Greek rating, and the JP Morgan report that Greece is not yet ready to join the developed markets poured cold water on expectation at the bourse in previous days and led to a significant decline in prices on Tuesday, at the opening of the stock market after the long weekend. Banks fared better thanks to the resilience of Eurobank and National.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,403.47 points, shedding 1.31% from Friday’s 1,422.03 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.46%, ending at 3,379.21 points.

The banks index declined 0.45%: Piraeus parted with 3.66% and Alpha was down 0.94%, while National grabbed 1.11% and Eurobank improved 0.95%. OPAP slumped 3.57%, Jumbo gave up 3.37%, Cenergy Holdings fell 2.98% and Mytilineos conceded 2.74%, as EYDAP advanced 1.67%.

In total 29 stocks secured gains, 77 endured losses and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 180.9 million euros, down from last Friday’s €357.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.19% to close at 144.61 points.