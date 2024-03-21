Contingency plans for any RES problem

The Energy Ministry is preparing emergency measures to shield the grid and avoid blackout phenomena, as it has been found that transient events such as a lightning strike or smoke from a fire could even lead to a general blackout.

The problem, as described by the competent entities, is connected to the large penetration of renewable energy sources, specifically the 7.5 gigawatts of small and geographically dispersed photovoltaics connected to the grid.

The settings in the protection systems of these units from sudden disturbances in the transmission lines do not respond to the new data of the large penetration of RES, so that supply stops at the slightest dip in voltage.

In a meeting held on Tuesday at the ministry with the participation of all parties concerned, grid operator DEDDIE undertook to coordinate the photovoltaic producers to change the activation limits of the protection systems, so that their switches do not go on and off during short transient failures.

With another regulation that will be included in the multi-bill of the ministry, DEDDIE undertakes the obligation to install appropriate telemonitoring and control systems at all RES stations with an installed capacity over 400 kW.