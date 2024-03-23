ECONOMY

Ferreira meets economy ministers in Athens

National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis and his deputy Nikos Papathanasis received European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira for a meeting in Athens on Thursday.

During the meeting, an overview of the progress of projects implemented under the National Strategic Reference Framework 2014-2020 (NSRF 2014-2020) was provided.

It was noted that the absorption of European funds is expected to reach 100%.

Additionally, Greece is among the pioneers in the execution of programs in the new period 2021-2027.

Also, there was an exchange of views on the future of cohesion policy in the European Union which was considered of fundamental importance by both sides to support development and investment.

 

