Mytilineos’ constant growth

With a total of outstanding projects that exceeds 3.5 billion euros, in Greece and abroad, the listed Mytilineos group continues to strengthen its presence in the construction industry. Out of the above amount, it is estimated that over €1 billion only concerns projects run by METKA, which is the construction arm of the group.

According to the group’s official figures, €1.8 billion concerns the projects of the M Power Projects sector, which focuses on energy. In particular, €1.5 billion concerns contracts that have already been contracted, while an additional €300 million concerns projects that are at an advanced stage of contracting. Correspondingly, the RES projects sector, through M Renewables, has under its umbrella contracted projects amounting to €386 million, while an additional €285 million regards projects in the final negotiation stage, before the signing of the respective contracts. For example, last October the group undertook the construction of the largest solar park in the United Kingdom, in collaboration with Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners. Thus is a 373-megawatt unit with a total budget of €133 million.

At the same time, METKA continues to add important projects to its portfolio, focusing its activity on PPP projects, concession contracts, but also a series of private projects. Of course, after the recent delivery of the road axis of Amvrakia Odos, the activity in public road projects continues, such as for example the Halkida bypass project, which was signed last year and has a budget of €210 million (including VAT). Also, the company is participating in a joint venture with Avax in the PPP project for the new ring road of Thessaloniki (Flyover), a project of €478 million.

In the building projects, the group is participating in the consortium of companies that will build the new Panathinaikos sports complex. The other two companies are TERNA and Aktor.

Also, by the summer, the reconstruction project of the former Athens Heart shopping center, owned by Premia Properties, is expected to be delivered, which will turn into a green office building and host AADE.

In the coming months, the investment of €220 million for the construction of Thriasio I will also start.