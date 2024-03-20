Spanish and Arab interest in Greek aquaculture leader

Fish farming company Avramar has received a joint bid for its acquisition by Spanish and Arab funds, which it has accepted, as have its creditor banks, Kathimerini understands.

Despite its significant problems, Avramar still commands a leading role in the Greek and more broadly in Mediterranean fish farming.

The proposal comes from the Spanish fund Atitlan, headed by Roberto Centeno, son-in-law of the owner of the largest Spanish supermarket chain Mercadona, and ADQ, an Abu Dhabi investment company.

It should be noted that Mubadala, one of the two main shareholders of Avramar today, is also an Abu Dhabi investment company.