ECONOMY BUSINESS

Greece’s last glassworks factory is closing down

Greece’s last glassworks factory is closing down

Seven years after the sale of the Yioula Glassworks and its factory in Aigaleo by the Voulgarakis family’s HGI to the multinational Portuguese conglomerate BA Glass Group – a sale made then in an attempt to save the company as the buyer took on loans of 335 million euros – the unit is permanently closing.

This way the Greek glass industry is also permanently shutting, as Yioula was the last glass packaging products maker left in this country.

The Portuguese company cites persistent lack of demand and ever-increasing storage costs.

This is the third factory shutdown by a multinational in recent months, after Reckitt Benckiser and Tupperware. 

Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece has fastest improving business environment, report finds
ECONOMY

Greece has fastest improving business environment, report finds

Spanish and Arab interest in Greek aquaculture leader
BUSINESS

Spanish and Arab interest in Greek aquaculture leader

Aegean Airlines head is EY Entrepreneur of the Year
BUSINESS

Aegean Airlines head is EY Entrepreneur of the Year

Precarious jobs for many foreigners at call centers
ECONOMY

Precarious jobs for many foreigners at call centers

Presidents of Piraeus and Genoa chambers of commerce sign MoC
ECONOMY

Presidents of Piraeus and Genoa chambers of commerce sign MoC

Aegean carried 9.5 million passengers on international flights in 2023
BUSINESS

Aegean carried 9.5 million passengers on international flights in 2023