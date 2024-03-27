MSC Cruises expands schedule to 12-month operation in Greece

MSC Cruises announced on Wednesday it will have six different ships calling to Greek shores making over 400 calls to nine different island and mainland destinations around the country, from as early as this month, marking the start of year-round operation.

The cruise division of the MSC Group, made up of MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys, will also homeport MSC Sinfonia in Greece for a whole winter season for the first time in 2024-25, extending the cruise season in line with the country’s wider five-year tourism development plan to extend the core visitor season.

Meanwhile Explora Journeys, the luxury lifestyle ocean travel brand of the MSC Group, will call to 21 Greek ports in 2024, with many of EXPLORA I’s journeys offering convenient embarkation and disembarkation in Piraeus.

The brand’s first luxury ship offers a transformative travel experience with 461 ocean facing suites and a guest to host ratio of 1:1.25. Ports of call for EXPLORA I in Greece include Katapola (Amorgos), Paros, Patmos and Corfu.

Supporting this land-based economic benefit are the shore excursions taken by guests sailing in the region. MSC Cruises offers over 40 different shore excursions across all Greek destinations, using entirely local suppliers, and incorporating tours, tickets and visits to local Greek businesses.

These excursions not only support local economies, but encourage guests to immerse themselves in Greek culture, taste Greek cuisine and learn about Greek history, MSC Cruises noted.