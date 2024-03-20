Greek hoteliers not keen on being told what music to play 

The president of the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels, Alexandros Vassilikos, met with Minister of Tourism Olga Kefalogianni on Tuesday. Vassilikos conveyed the concerns and worries of the chamber’s members and representatives of tourist businesses regarding the Ministry of Culture’s draft law which includes a provision imposing a specific quota on the public performance of Greek-language songs or their orchestral music rendition in the common areas of hotels.

He also requested the intervention of Kefalogianni to withdraw the relevant provisions.

Kefalogianni emphasized that the government has demonstrated the significant importance it places on the development of Greek tourism and recognizes its contribution to the economy and society.

She highlighted that any legislative interventions must result from dialogue and be governed by a modern and pioneering European governance that respects the liberal functioning of the market.