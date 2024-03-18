Many Greeks would rather spend the weekend abroad than in the countryside

Flights abroad for the long weekends of Clean Monday and Independence Day on March 25 are showing increased occupancy rates of over 75%.

For those departing this weekend from Athens, the most popular destinations are Oslo, Bologna, Geneva, Amsterdam and Lisbon, while those departing from Thessaloniki mainly travel to Frankfurt, Berlin, Larnaca, Munich and Dusseldorf.

However, in the rest of the country, the occupancy rates over the first quarter of this year appear reduced from 15% to 20% compared to the first quarter of last year, depending on the destination.

This is because it is often cheaper to spend the weekend abroad than in Greece.