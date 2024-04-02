ECONOMY

Unemployment keeps declining

Unemployment keeps declining
File photo.

The Greek unemployment rate fell to 11% of the workforce in February 2024 against 11.2% in February 2023, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Monday.

The number of unemployed people totaled 524,428, down 0.1% from February 2023.

The unemployment rate among women stood at 14.2% (15.2% in February 2023) and among men was 8.4%, from 8.9%. In the 15-24 age group, the unemployment rate fell to 25% from 27.6% in February 2023 and in the 25-74 age group it reached 10.3% from 10.2%.

The number of employed people was 4,228,292, up 1.82% compared with February 2023 and up 3.7% in comparison with January 2024.

 

Employment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mitsotakis marks minimum wage increase with factory visit
ECONOMY

Mitsotakis marks minimum wage increase with factory visit

‘Brave’ rise in minimum wage
EMPLOYMENT

‘Brave’ rise in minimum wage

Tourism Career Day in Neo Faliro Saturday
ECONOMY

Tourism Career Day in Neo Faliro Saturday

Greece to raise monthly minimum wage by 6.4% to 830 euros
ECONOMY

Greece to raise monthly minimum wage by 6.4% to 830 euros

Construction deficit of some 55,000 workers
CONSTRUCTION

Construction deficit of some 55,000 workers

Professions with salary raises
EMPLOYMENT

Professions with salary raises