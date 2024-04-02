Unemployment keeps declining

The Greek unemployment rate fell to 11% of the workforce in February 2024 against 11.2% in February 2023, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Monday.

The number of unemployed people totaled 524,428, down 0.1% from February 2023.

The unemployment rate among women stood at 14.2% (15.2% in February 2023) and among men was 8.4%, from 8.9%. In the 15-24 age group, the unemployment rate fell to 25% from 27.6% in February 2023 and in the 25-74 age group it reached 10.3% from 10.2%.

The number of employed people was 4,228,292, up 1.82% compared with February 2023 and up 3.7% in comparison with January 2024.