More than 100 enterprises, offering over 3,000 jobs, will participate on Saturday in the Tourism Career Day event by the Public Employment Service (DYPA) at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Neo Faliro, Piraeus, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

