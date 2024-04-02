Launch of special digital information platform marks new era in borrower services

As of Monday the obligation of credit managers to put into operation the special digital information platform for borrowers to provide personalized information is in operation.

The Ministry of National Economy and Finance established this obligation in order to improve the provision of services to borrowers and to effectively deal with communication difficulties.

In this way, a new era is inaugurated in the manner of providing services to borrowers and information and transparency in transactions is enhanced, as all borrowers will now be able to receive personalized information regarding their loan, without time-consuming procedures, immediately, accurately and without cost.