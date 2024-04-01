Overhaul in tax office operation

After many decades of endless queues, frustration and bickering, the end of the tax office – at least as we know it – has come.

The main idea of the overhaul is to limit face-to-face transactions between tax officers and taxpayers unless necessary, with most procedures being conducted online.

At the same time, the building of Karageorgi Servias Street in Syntagma, where the Ministry of Finance and Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) headquarters have been located for years, is to shut down.

Under the scheme, tax office buildings are turning into something like Citizens’ Service Centers (KEPs). Tax auditors are being transferred to ELKE (auditing centers), to the debt collection and certification centers (KEBEIS) and to the capital taxation centers (KEFOK), which will start operating on April 22.

Also within 2024, the tax procedures and service center (KEFODE) will also be activated, which will convert tax offices into KEPs for taxpayers.

The departments of income tax, value-added tax, road tax, the tax register, for opening and closing businesses, and various other activities are all transferred to KEFODE.