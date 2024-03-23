The tax office cellphone app

Taxpayers now have the ability to pay taxes, make appointments with the tax office, save all the necessary tax documents, and be updated on payment deadlines from their smartphones.

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue’s new MyAADE app was presented on Wednesday by the authority’s Governor Giorgos Pitsilis and offers the digital services of AADE to citizens at any time, also functioning as a tax calendar.

Later on, more services for businesses will be added, such as the issuing of invoices and shipping notes. Essentially, companies’ accounting office will be in the new app, so in this way they will be able to issue an invoice at any time, from wherever they are, which will automatically “upload” to the electronic books.

All taxpayers can download the application to their smartphone and access will be made with the Taxis codes.

During the presentation of the new application, Pitsilis emphasized that the “myAADE app reflects our commitment to modernization and service, with a focus on the citizen. Our new mobile app provides instant access to our tax services, offering a faster, friendlier and more secure experience for all. It is the first step for the next-generation AADE, making it easier for citizens to meet their obligations from wherever they are.”