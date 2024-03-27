Discount of 3% for paying tax due in one go

Taxpayers who choose to pay the total amount of their income tax dues this year in one lump sum by July 31 will secure a 3% discount, according to the amendment the National Economy and Finance Ministry submitted in Parliament.

The amendment also stipulates that the installments for the normal payment of the tax due amount to eight, the first of which must be paid by July 31 and each of the following by the last working day of the following seven months.

If the deadline for submission of tax returns gets extended to a date after the deadline for payment of the first installment – as has been the case in recent years – the first couple of tranches are paid by the deadline for the second installment.

According to the same amendment, the payment of the income tax of individuals who participate in companies with books is made in six equal monthly installments, of which the first is paid by September 30.

According to sources, Taxisnet is expected to open at some point in the first 10 days of April, as all necessary changes must be made regarding both the professionals who will be taxed presumptively and the changes related to the pre-filling of the declarations for about 1 million salary workers and pensioners.

As far as the Single Property Tax (ENFIA) is concerned, the new tax statements should be posted this weekend. However, there is a chance that due to the latest exemptions (the flood-stricken owners) they will be posted on the weekend of April 6-7. The tax can be paid in 11 monthly installments, with a minimum tranche of 10 euros each. The first installment should be paid by April 30 and the last by February 28, 2025.

For those taxpayers who have had no change in their property status the bill will be the same as last year. For the first time taxpayers with insured homes will get a discount of up to 10%, while over 1 million taxpayers will get discounts of 50% to 100%.

Taxpayers who own properties located in areas affected by natural disasters are exempt from paying ENFIA.

It is noted that for approximately 380,000 homes the ENFIA dues will be reduced by up to 10% because their owners had insured them against earthquake, fire and flood in 2023.