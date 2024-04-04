Minister emphasizes sustainable growth and investment strategies

Development Minister Kostas Skrekas, addressing the Panhellenic Exporters Association on Wednesday, said that sustainable growth rates cannot be ensured without expanding the country’s production base, underlining the effort being made to sustain the growth rate over time.

He said industrial production has doubled since 2019 and has returned to the levels it was at before the crisis, while there is a visible trend for further growth, adding that “the conditions have been created and investors are coming, but more work is needed and we are continuing our efforts in this direction.”

Secretary-General of Public Investments and the National Strategic Reference Framework Dimitris Skalkos told the same conference that “ensuring adequate financing is an essential condition for economic growth, but not sufficient in itself. Resources must be committed to those public policies that will give our actions a multiplying value and contribute to economic modernization.”

He also referred to the importance of public investments financed by national and community resources for economic growth and, ultimately, for the prosperity of Greek citizens.

