ATHEX: Banks drop for the sixth day in a row

The decline continued at the Greek bourse on Wednesday, though not as strongly as on Tuesday, with the benchmark yielding more ground. The banks index remained on a southbound course for a sixth consecutive session, underperforming the market and showing that the absence of initiatives or positive news on the domestic front will allow the momentum of the year’s first quarter to slip.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,383.69 points, shedding 0.73% from Tuesday’s 1,393.84 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.74%, ending at 3,328.73 points.

The banks index conceded 0.54%, as Piraeus and Alpha parted with 1.27%, while National gave up 0.53% and Eurobank advanced 0.65%. Aegean Airlines rose 1.92%, just as Motor Oil slumped 2.17%, EYDAP shrank 1.90%, Jumbo declined 1.65% and Quest Holdings dropped 1.39%.

In total 32 stocks secured gains, 73 endured losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 126.3 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €119.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.27% to close at 144.41 points.