ECONOMY BUSINESS

Attica Group sees its profits soar in 2023

Attica Group sees its profits soar in 2023

The increase in itineraries and ship occupancy, combined with the reduction in fuel costs, have boosted the operating profitability of Attica Group, which showed a net profit of 61.22 million euros in 2023.

The shipping group saw its turnover increase by 11% from 2022, with operating profits more than doubling and net profits more than tripling.

These performances do not include the joint operation with ANEK, whose absorption was completed approximately 20 days before the end of 2023 and its impact will be recorded this year.

Now the group is proceeding with the green transformation of the fleet, as well as an expansion into hotels.

Business Shipping

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Nereus Digital Bunkers gearing up for Posidonia
ECONOMY

Nereus Digital Bunkers gearing up for Posidonia

Maritime Emissions Reduction center launched in Athens
ECONOMY

Maritime Emissions Reduction center launched in Athens

Posidonia to showcase all new technologies
ECONOMY

Posidonia to showcase all new technologies

Okeanis Eco Tankers drawing investors
BUSINESS

Okeanis Eco Tankers drawing investors

Attica Group, ONEX Group sign MoC worth 1 bln euros
ECONOMY

Attica Group, ONEX Group sign MoC worth 1 bln euros

Elefsis may build new Attica Group ferries
SHIPPING

Elefsis may build new Attica Group ferries