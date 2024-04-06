Attica Group sees its profits soar in 2023

The increase in itineraries and ship occupancy, combined with the reduction in fuel costs, have boosted the operating profitability of Attica Group, which showed a net profit of 61.22 million euros in 2023.

The shipping group saw its turnover increase by 11% from 2022, with operating profits more than doubling and net profits more than tripling.

These performances do not include the joint operation with ANEK, whose absorption was completed approximately 20 days before the end of 2023 and its impact will be recorded this year.

Now the group is proceeding with the green transformation of the fleet, as well as an expansion into hotels.