ECONOMY

Athens Airport reports 20% rise in passengers in March

Passenger traffic at Athens International Airport (AIA) rose 20.1% in March 2024, compared to March 2023, with passengers reaching 2 million.

According to AIA statistics, both domestic and international passenger traffic exceeded 2023 levels by 12.6% and 23.5%, respectively.

Overall, during the first three months of the year, the airport’s traffic reached 5.2 million passengers, marking an increase of 16.5%.

Both domestic and international passenger traffic showed an increase of 10.3% and 19.4% respectively.

The number of flights at AIA rose 12.8% to 46,334 during the first three months of 2024 compared to the corresponding period in 2023.

Both domestic and international flights increased by 6.5% and 17.5% compared to 2023.

Travel Transport

