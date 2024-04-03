ECONOMY

Committee to study aviation tourism ideas for Greece

Committee to study aviation tourism ideas for Greece

The Committee for Aviation Tourism has been re-established by decision of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport in collaboration with Ministry of Tourism.

Among its duties are the submission of proposals, opinions and legislative reforms to encourage tourism by small aircraft.

The committee will be disbanded once it submits a note summarizing its conclusions to the infrastructure and transport minister.

Infrastructure and Transport Secretary-General Ioannis Xifaras has been appointed chairman of the committee that includes Deputy Tourism Minister Elena Rapti and aviation officials and experts.

The positions are all unpaid, the ministry said.

 

Tourism Travel Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Air Arabia adding flights to Greece this summer
ECONOMY

Air Arabia adding flights to Greece this summer

AIA sees passenger figures rise over 16% in September
ECONOMY

AIA sees passenger figures rise over 16% in September

Delta to link Athens and Boston with daily flights
ECONOMY

Delta to link Athens and Boston with daily flights

Healthy rise in Aegean’s profits in January-June
ECONOMY

Healthy rise in Aegean’s profits in January-June

Air traffic to increase in autumn as tourist season is extended
ECONOMY

Air traffic to increase in autumn as tourist season is extended

Coastal shipping companies announce discounts in ferry tickets
ECONOMY

Coastal shipping companies announce discounts in ferry tickets