Committee to study aviation tourism ideas for Greece

The Committee for Aviation Tourism has been re-established by decision of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport in collaboration with Ministry of Tourism.

Among its duties are the submission of proposals, opinions and legislative reforms to encourage tourism by small aircraft.

The committee will be disbanded once it submits a note summarizing its conclusions to the infrastructure and transport minister.

Infrastructure and Transport Secretary-General Ioannis Xifaras has been appointed chairman of the committee that includes Deputy Tourism Minister Elena Rapti and aviation officials and experts.

The positions are all unpaid, the ministry said.