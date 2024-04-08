No digital wallet? No soccer stadium entry

A total of 105,237 citizens have downloaded the Gov.gr Wallet on their mobile phones over the last 30 days, which will be mandatory in soccer grounds as of Tuesday, April 9.

The number of Greeks who have obtained a digital wallet, since its launch on July 2022, is estimated at 1,877,032.

An important guide for any questions regarding the new way of entering the stadiums with the Gov.gr Wallet ticket is available on the platform tickets.gov.gr.

“It is a simple process, but an important prerequisite, to use all those tools that make our daily life even friendlier, easier and certainly without bureaucracy,” Minister of Digital Governance Dimitris Papastergiou said.