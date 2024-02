The Posidonia Games will again be an essential part of the Posidonia experience this June and are already gaining traction.

The sailing regatta Posidonia Cup, the 5×5 Posidonia Shipsoccer Tournament, the Posidonia Golf Tournament, the Posidonia Running Event and the new Posidonia 3on3 Basketball Tournament are set to attract a total of over 4,000 maritime professionals.

To register, visit posidonia-events.com/landing/games.