Reds and Greens stroll to comfortable Euroleague wins in Greece

Panathinaikos and Olympiakos scored comfortable victories at home in the first half of another double week in the Euroleague.

First up, the Reds put 101 past visiting Alba Berlin (101-87) at the Peace and Friendship Stadium on Tuesday to improve their record to 13-11 and climb to the seventh spot.

A strong third quarter sufficed for the Greek champion to overturn Alba’s first-half 48-45 advantage, thanks to a 33-13 partial score that sealed the game in its favor with ease.

Isaiah Canaan was breathtaking for the hosts, scoring 31 points, while new signing Moses Wright added another 15.

On Wednesday Panathinaikos was always in control against Armani Milano and won 79-62 at the Olympic Sports Hall in Athens.

The Greens relied on their defense to overcome their Italian visitor that underperformed on the night, based on its standards. The hosts’ defense was so tight that it only let in 50 points in the first 37 minutes of the game, before relaxing a little in the end.

For Panathinaikos, that is now joint third at the table on a 15-9 record, Marius Grigonis scored 15 points and Juancho Hernangomez 12.