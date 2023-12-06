ECONOMY

Google Maps co-founder to invest in Greek biotech company

Investor and co-founder of Google Maps Lars Rasmussen has decided to invest in the Greek biotechnology company ResQ Biotech, it was reported on Tuesday.

ResQ Biotech is a spin-off company of the National Research Foundation (NRF), founded in 2019 in the Patras Science Park. The company applies innovative biotechnological approaches to research and preclinical drug development against protein misfolding diseases, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, ALS, cystic fibrosis and systemic amyloidosis.

The internationally known Dane investor’s decision is the second private financing to the company after that by Blue Dome Capital in 2022.

[AMNA]

