State will fight illegalities on the beaches

Checks on beaches are beginning by mixed squads, which are called to establish if there are any illegalities by businesses and hotel units.

Already, by a decision of Minister of National Economy and Finance Kostis Hatzidakis, fines have been activated, which, apart from the removal of arbitrary constructions and exclusion from tenders and concessions, can reach 60,000 euros each.

The state’s land services are now responsible for the control of the coast and beaches; however, the local municipalities also have monitoring and ascertainment competences, but have to refer the cases they identify to the land authorities.