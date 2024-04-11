ECONOMY

Staikouras at Three Seas Initiative in Vilnius

[Reuters/Costas Baltas]

Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Christos Staikouras is participating in the proceedings of the summit and the business forum of the Three Seas Initiative, in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Wednesday and Thursday.

On the sidelines of the summit, he will participate in the International Transport Forum (ITF), where he will hold successive meetings with his counterparts on the reconstruction of the transport network and the strengthening of the coordinated aid framework to Ukraine. 

Business Transport

