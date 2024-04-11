ATHEX: Stocks post moderated decline

Concerns abroad about a delay in the start of interest rate reductions by the Fed in the US were partly offset by the positive corporate results that are being issued at the Greek stock market, thereby containing the decline on Thursday at Athinon Avenue for most stocks on the board. Nevertheless, the daily turnover was the lowest of the last 11 sessions.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,416.53 points, shedding 0.27% from Wednesday’s 1,420.30 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.24%, ending at 3,432.52 points.

The banks index declined 0.34%, on Alpha parting with 0.97%, National easing 0.48% and Piraeus giving up 0.31%, as Eurobank advanced 0.26%. Cenergy Holdings sank 1.63%, Sarantis fell 1.60%, Quest Holdings conceded 1.44% and Ellaktor shrank 1.36%, just as Motor Oil grew 1.05% and OTE telecom grew 0.84%.

In total 41 stocks registered gains, 52 suffered losses and 30 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 97.4 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €134.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.35% to close at 145.98 points.