ATHEX: Rebound for index above 1,400 points

The Greek stock market rebounded on Monday, following last week’s decline, with most stocks securing significant gains, led by banks.

As a result the benchmark regained the 1,400-point level, ending the day not far from the session’s high. The report by the Bank of Greece, which undercut the government’s growth estimate, did not seem to affect the mood of the market.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,401.35 points, adding 1.29% to Friday’s 1,383.45 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.39%, ending at 3,374.75 points.

The banks index grew 2.68%, as Alpha jumped 4.28%, Piraeus advanced 2.93%, National earned 2.39% and Eurobank grabbed 1.66%.

Public Power Corporation jumped 4.76%, ElvalHalcor climbed 3.30%, Viohalco collected 2.50%, and Ellaktor fetched 2.22%, whereas Motor Oil parted with 0.66%.

In total 80 stocks boasted gains, 23 recorded losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 111 million euros, up from last Friday’s €103.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.18% to close at 143.49 points.