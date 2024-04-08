ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Rebound for index above 1,400 points

ATHEX: Rebound for index above 1,400 points

The Greek stock market rebounded on Monday, following last week’s decline, with most stocks securing significant gains, led by banks.

As a result the benchmark regained the 1,400-point level, ending the day not far from the session’s high. The report by the Bank of Greece, which undercut the government’s growth estimate, did not seem to affect the mood of the market.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,401.35 points, adding 1.29% to Friday’s 1,383.45 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.39%, ending at 3,374.75 points.

The banks index grew 2.68%, as Alpha jumped 4.28%, Piraeus advanced 2.93%, National earned 2.39% and Eurobank grabbed 1.66%.

Public Power Corporation jumped 4.76%, ElvalHalcor climbed 3.30%, Viohalco collected 2.50%, and Ellaktor fetched 2.22%, whereas Motor Oil parted with 0.66%.

In total 80 stocks boasted gains, 23 recorded losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 111 million euros, up from last Friday’s €103.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.18% to close at 143.49 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Stock losses contained by closing bell
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock losses contained by closing bell

ATHEX: Small gains for index at day’s end
STOCKS

ATHEX: Small gains for index at day’s end

ATHEX: Banks drop for the sixth day in a row
STOCKS

ATHEX: Banks drop for the sixth day in a row

ATHEX: Benchmark slumps 2% after recess
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark slumps 2% after recess

ATHEX: Slight drop for the week and month
STOCKS

ATHEX: Slight drop for the week and month

ATHEX: Slow decline for majority of stocks
STOCKS

ATHEX: Slow decline for majority of stocks