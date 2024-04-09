ATHEX: Recovery continues on bourse

The Greek stock market continued on Tuesday along the same path it had started the week, with more growth for the majority of stocks and banks taking the lead in this upward move that is apparently meant to offset last week’s decline. The closing near the day’s highs have increased optimism among traders for further gains in the days to come.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,417.75 points, adding 1.17% to Monday’s 1,401.35 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.69%, ending at 3,431.92 points.

The banks index outperformed, rising 3.18%, as Eurobank jumped 5.41%, Piraeus grabbed 2.53%, National fetched 2.48% and Alpha climbed 2.10%. Mytilineos also stood out with its 4.08% advance, ahead of Viohalco (up 1.69%), ElvalHalcor (up 1.55%) and Lamda Development (up 1.51%). Motor Oil parted with 1.12%.

In total 62 stocks secured gains, 39 endured losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 119.7 million euros, the highest of the last four sessions, up from Monday’s €111 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.79% to close at 144.63 points.