ATHEX: Stock losses contained by closing bell

Athinon Avenue started the week’s final session with a considerable drop in what has been the second straight week of decline for its benchmark, and saw turnover shrink further on Friday. However, it still managed to cover most of the ground lost over the course of the day to close with contained losses thanks to some of its blue chips.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,383.45 points, shedding 0.21% from Thursday’s 1,386.38 points. On a weekly basis it declined 2.73%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.22%, ending at 3,328.60 points and the banks index fell 0.25%. Quest Holdings sank 3.71%, but OTE expanded 2.20%.

If the first-quarter results expected turn out to be as promising as those of the October-December period, the bourse could rebound fairly quickly, observers note.

In total 37 stocks showed gains, 69 sustained losses and 17 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last five sessions, amounting to 103.3 million euros, down from Thursday’s €117.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.80% to close at 143.23 points. 

