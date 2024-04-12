Tax commandos set to sweep the country

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) is establishing a special forces squad for tax and customs audits.

The new large prosecution unit will take over the control of smuggling and tax evasion, with tax and customs officers working directly together, with the assistance of the AADE business chamber.

The new agency will be reminiscent of the Financial Crimes Squad (SDOE) of the past, where customs and tax inspectors worked as one team.

The goal of AADE is to carry out 170,385 checks this year, while at the same time 74,650 inspections will be carried out to ensure the collection of taxes and the protection of public health.