ATHEX: Geopolitics takes toll on local market

Concerns over a possible expansion of the war in the Middle East, with the involvement of Iran, weighed on the Greek stock market, inflicting losses on the benchmark on Friday. Even so, the index narrowly maintained the 1,400-point level and got to close the week with net growth, with turnover also rebounding.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,400.61 points, shedding 1.12% from Thursday’s 1,416.53 points. However, on a weekly basis it advanced 1.24%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.07%, ending at 3,395.74 points, and the banks index parted with 2.09%, as Piraeus gave up 3.01%, Alpha lost 2.39%, Eurobank fell 2.37% and National eased 1.02%. Quest Holdings sank 4.01%, Ellaktor decline 3.54%, Viohalco shrank 3.33%, PPC dropped 3.24% and ElvalHalcor conceded 2.94%, but Coca-Cola HBC earned 1.73%.

In total 16 stocks posted gains, 91 sustained losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 129.4 million euros, up from Thursday’s €97.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.32% to close at 145.50 points.