Data center market is flourishing, but needs more workers

After Microsoft and Digital Realty, France’s Data 4 is entering the Greek market of data centers.

Data 4 has established a subsidiary and is looking for a manager who will undertake the design and construction of its data center in Greece, while a Canadian group is also eyeing the domestic market.

This industry is growing and now finding staff and the adequacy of the electricity grid are the big challenges. New investments in data centers create needs for skilled personnel, but which are difficult to meet.

An estimated deficit of 70,000 workers exists in this industry, says Marc Garner, vice president of energy at Schneider Electric.