ECONOMY INFLATION

Lower income means higher burden

Lower income means higher burden

Lower-income households carry a far heavier burden than others due to continued price hikes, not only because of the mismatch in the growth of incomes and especially of those who live from wage labor in the last 4.5years, but also because the expenses they mainly make, on food and rent, are those in which the largest appreciations are recorded.

Although prices in the last 4.5 years have risen 15.01%, the increase is much greater, by four percentage points, and stands at 19.01% for households with a monthly income up to 750 euros.

The categories where the spending of the poorest households is mainly directed are those in which the biggest price increases were recorded in recent years. The “champions” are food and non-alcoholic beverages, with prices having increased between July 2019 and February 2024 by 34.93%, followed by housing (17.18%) due to rising rents, while in 2022 and 2023 heating costs skyrocketed.

According to the analysis by the Netrino consultancy firm, with extensive experience especially in matters of organized food retailing and processing, while increases in food burdened households on average by 49%, the burden on households with incomes up to €750 is 59% and in households with incomes from €751 to €1,100 it is 60%.

Inflation Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Inflation climbed to 3.2% in March
CONSUMER PRICES

Inflation climbed to 3.2% in March

Disappointing Q1 for retail
RETAIL COMMERCE

Disappointing Q1 for retail

Fines totaling 1.38 mln euros imposed on 13 companies
ECONOMY

Fines totaling 1.38 mln euros imposed on 13 companies

Inflation hurts poorest most
ECONOMY

Inflation hurts poorest most

European prices with Balkan purchasing power
ECONOMY

European prices with Balkan purchasing power

Stournaras says consensus building in ECB for a June rate cut
ECONOMY

Stournaras says consensus building in ECB for a June rate cut