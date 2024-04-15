Tax evasion getting contained

Tax audits have made a huge leap in recent years, mostly in terms of their quality and not so much in terms of their number, which is more or less on the same level as previous years

Bureau audits, complex cross-checks and data now obtained from dozens of sources have curbed tax evasion, uncovering undeclared income.

The data coming from abroad, direct access to bank accounts and faster communication with state agencies offer a more detailed picture, mobilizing all the tax mechanisms.

The difference compared to previous years, according to tax administration officials, is that now orders for confiscations are carried out immediately, without wasting valuable time and without money disappearing from accounts or assets being sold. At the same time, the direct access, even during the check to the profile of taxpayers or businesses, where it can be established whether they have paid their obligations, late fees, etc., even the balances of their bank accounts, is a similar mode of operation to the US tax office (IRS), though not at that level yet.

Meanwhile, taxpayer compliance rates are much higher than before.