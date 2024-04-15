ECONOMY SOCIAL SECURITY

Viable social security system, but only on low pensions

Viable social security system, but only on low pensions

The sustainability of the social security system is considered assured until the distant 2070, according to a new study by the National Actuarial Authority submitted to the competent department of the European Commission.

There is, of course, a very important and highly mandatory condition: That nothing changes in terms of the so-called “parametric changes,” i.e. retirement age limits, amount and method of calculating benefits, etc. And, of course, an equally disappointing finding, that Greece has a sustainable system, but insufficient in terms of the one and only obligation: To ensure to workers and pensioners an adequate living income.

The study, Kathimerini understands, presents a sustainable pension system, in an aging society with a smaller population, particularly reduced costs but also significantly lower pensions.

The experts even estimate that the gradual reduction of the pension expenditure, below the European average, actually leads to pensions even below 900 or 850 euros per month gross. Therefore, the distributed pension system of Greece does not need new pension cuts in order to ensure its long-term financial sustainability.

Pension Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Contribution cut from 2025
SOCIAL SECURITY

Contribution cut from 2025

Unblocking small debtors at EFKA
SOCIAL SECURITY

Unblocking small debtors at EFKA

EFKA debt deadline notice
SOCIAL SECURITY

EFKA debt deadline notice

Pension, healthcare contributions to rise for self-employed
SOCIAL SECURITY

Pension, healthcare contributions to rise for self-employed

Pension spending still high
SOCIAL SECURITY

Pension spending still high

Contribution cut is put off
SOCIAL SECURITY

Contribution cut is put off