Exporting quality agri-food to Europe

Exporting quality agri-food to Europe

Greece is transforming into a hub for exporting quality agri-food products as Minister of Development Kostas Skrekas stressed at the opening of the modern export hub of AB Vassilopoulos supermarkets in Thessaloniki.

In a social media post, Skrekas stated that primary sector products are collected from Crete, taken to Orestiada and then exported to countries such as Romania, Serbia, and the Czech Republic.

Skrekas highlighted also that this strengthens the income of Greeks, enabling them to stay in their home country, create families, and support the primary sector and social cohesion of the region.

 

