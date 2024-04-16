ECONOMY

GMCG prepares for sixth Posidonia Exhibition amid rebranding

GMCG prepares for sixth Posidonia Exhibition amid rebranding

Piraeus-based GMCG, a marine services, offshore engineering and maritime training provider, is preparing for its sixth Posidonia participation this summer (June 3-7) as an exhibitor and its first since its rebranding (previously ISB Hellas Ltd).

Participation in past Posidonia Exhibitions had served as a platform to broaden the company’s network within the maritime community, bolstered engagement with key stakeholders-shipowners, managers, and industry experts – and helped foster valuable partnerships and open up numerous business opportunities.

Julian Padilla, founder and chairman, said: “At Posidonia 2024, we aim to further expand our contacts and establish new collaborations. This event also presents us with a unique chance to showcase our extensive expertise across various service offerings and to delve into the evolving challenges our clients and prospects face. As a global consultant, we are committed to understanding these challenges in depth and offering innovative solutions that drive our industry forward. With representatives flying in from our offices in Singapore, Lebanon, Romania, India, and more, visitors will have the chance to interact with our diverse team comprising engineers, captains, and lawyers. At GMCG, our focus remains steadfast on our clients’ needs and delivering exceptional services.”

 

Shipping

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Shipbuilding at Posidonia 2024
SHIPPING

Shipbuilding at Posidonia 2024

Fredriksen may move to Cyprus
SHIPPING

Fredriksen may move to Cyprus

Ship repair industry is on the mend
SHIPYARDS

Ship repair industry is on the mend

Mediterranean Yacht Show returns to Nafplio this month
YACHTING

Mediterranean Yacht Show returns to Nafplio this month

Ferries to Cyprus start next month
SHIPPING

Ferries to Cyprus start next month

Attica Group sees its profits soar in 2023
BUSINESS

Attica Group sees its profits soar in 2023