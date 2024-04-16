GMCG prepares for sixth Posidonia Exhibition amid rebranding

Piraeus-based GMCG, a marine services, offshore engineering and maritime training provider, is preparing for its sixth Posidonia participation this summer (June 3-7) as an exhibitor and its first since its rebranding (previously ISB Hellas Ltd).

Participation in past Posidonia Exhibitions had served as a platform to broaden the company’s network within the maritime community, bolstered engagement with key stakeholders-shipowners, managers, and industry experts – and helped foster valuable partnerships and open up numerous business opportunities.

Julian Padilla, founder and chairman, said: “At Posidonia 2024, we aim to further expand our contacts and establish new collaborations. This event also presents us with a unique chance to showcase our extensive expertise across various service offerings and to delve into the evolving challenges our clients and prospects face. As a global consultant, we are committed to understanding these challenges in depth and offering innovative solutions that drive our industry forward. With representatives flying in from our offices in Singapore, Lebanon, Romania, India, and more, visitors will have the chance to interact with our diverse team comprising engineers, captains, and lawyers. At GMCG, our focus remains steadfast on our clients’ needs and delivering exceptional services.”