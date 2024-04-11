Ship repair industry is on the mend

Slowly but surely, ship numbers and the volume of ship repair work in Greece are increasing, creating expectations that the country can once again become the ship repair hub of the Eastern Mediterranean.

The development of this activity by Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) as well as ONEX Neorion Shipyards (Syros), and at the Elefsis and Skaramangas shipyards, is evident.

In Piraeus last year 270 ships of all sizes docked for repairs, plus more than 170 oceangoing ships at Syros and Elefsina. The Skaramangas Shipyard is also expected to reach a considerable size soon, where two large tankers of Greek interests have recently arrived for repairs, while the volume of activity at other shipyards, such as units in Salamina and others, is not negligible.

It is estimated that more than 500 large ships underwent shipbuilding repairs in Greece last year, while 10 years ago such numbers were unimaginable.

This is, after all, the reason why the company that controls OLP, Cosco Shipping, is investing a total of 55 million euros in shipbuilding, including the latest procurement of two shipbuilding cranes, with a total value of approximately €8 million.