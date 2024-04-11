Mediterranean Yacht Show returns to Nafplio this month

The 9th Mediterranean Yacht Show (MEDYS) will be held from April 27 to May 1 in Nafplio, in the eastern Peloponnese.

According to a statement, owners of 120 vessels have expressed an interest in the 95 available berths at the port of the southern Greek city, leading to another year with a waiting list.

Participating in the annual Mediterranean Yacht Show are boats more than 24 meters long, making it the only sector event in Greece targeting the upper luxury yachting level.

The show is jointly organized by the Greek Yachting Association and the Municipality of Nafplio and is held under the auspices of the ministries of Tourism and of Maritime Affairs and Island Policy.