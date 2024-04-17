Greek team wins top prize in international entrepreneurship competition

A student company hailing from Thessaloniki, northern Greece, has clinched the top prize in an international competition for young entrepreneurs with their creation of Wizzle, a 3D-printed puzzle game boasting medical and educational applications.

Isometricks, affiliated with the Experimental Senior High School of the University of Macedonia, secured the De La Vega Global Entrepreneurship Award, the highest accolade within the JA Company Program, along with a cash prize of US$15,000.

Representing Europe in the competition, the Greek team, comprising Korina Malasidi, John Terpsiadis, Fay Katsanou, Marina Giakoumoglou, and Nikolas Sivvas, emerged victorious over competing teams from JA Ghana (AID Electronics), JA Argentina (MANIK), Prestasi Junior Indonesia (SIEVASCO), INJAZ Oman (Warif), and JA Southeastern Pennsylvania (Youthful Thinkers).

“We still can’t believe it, we’re on cloud nine,” said company CEO Malasidi. “All team members are deeply moved. Despite the weighty responsibility and the fierce competition we encountered, we managed to overcome what might be the most challenging trial to date,” she added.

The company’s flagship product, Wizzle – a portmanteau of “wizard” and “puzzle” – represents an open-ended game fostering thought and creativity, while concealing mathematical elements with wide-ranging educational and medical utility. This groundbreaking assortment of vibrant tiles adheres to mathematical principles and is pieced together using mosaic logic, offering boundless avenues for creativity.

As a non-digital, tactile learning experience, Wizzle stands as a valuable educational resource for both teachers and students, facilitating inclusive learning environments for individuals with dyslexia and refugee students grappling with language barriers. Moreover, Wizzle presents a promising non-pharmaceutical intervention suitable for individuals of all ages grappling with mild cognitive disabilities.

Isometricks was founded in October 2022 by sixteen high school seniors. Participating in the JA Company Program through JA Greece, Isometricks went on to secure the JA Europe Company of the Year award at the regional Gen-E festival in July 2023.