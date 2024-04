Thessaloniki Port Authority SA (ThPA) has announced performance growth based on the financial results for the fiscal year 2023.

Following the approval of the Annual Financial Report from the Board of Directors on Wednesday, it announced that consolidated revenue for 2023 was increased to 85.9 million euros, from €85.3 million for 2022.

The container terminal posted significant growth in revenue of over 12% to €59.8 million.