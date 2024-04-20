Greek tourism minister to visit Japan in September

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni received the new ambassador of Japan, Koichi Ito, on Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed the promotion of bilateral tourism cooperation, as well as the events in the field of tourism, planned on both sides, within the framework of Greece-Japan Year of Culture and Tourism 2024.

The minister informed the ambassador that she plans to visit Japan at the end of September, on the occasion of the country’s participation in “Tourism Expo Japan 2024,” in order to have contacts at the political and tourist level and attend events that will be organized in Japan by the Ministry of Tourism in the context of the Year of Culture and Tourism 2024.

Among these events, a prominent place will be the presentation of the special reissue of Nikos Kazantzakis’ iconic work of travel literature “Traveling in Japan,” in Greek and the Japanese language.

Kefalogianni’s visit to Japan will provide an opportunity to explore the possibilities of a regular direct air connection between the two countries, as well as the promotion of investment and business cooperation in the field of tourism.