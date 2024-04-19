ECONOMY

Greek PM meets Turkish tourists amid arrivals surge on Lesvos

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, currently on a campaign tour of Lesvos, met with Turkish tourists on the eastern Aegean island, which has seen a surge in visitors from the neighboring country following the implementation of the “visa-express” program.

More than 90 passengers arrived on a ferry from Ayvalik, approximately 14 nautical miles from the port of Mytilene. Twenty of them applied for the seven-day visa on Greek territory rather than at the consular office in Turkey.

Lesvos launched fast-track visas for Turkish tourists on April 1, following an agreement between Athens and Ankara, approved by the EU, to revive a previous scheme called the special Schengen Express Visa program for Turkish citizens wishing to visit certain eastern Aegean islands, including Lesvos.

An estimated 7,000 Turkish tourists visited the island during the seker bayrami holiday from April 6 to 14.

