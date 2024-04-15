Tourism needs infrastructure

As Greece prepares to welcome the highest number of foreign visitors in its history this year, around 35 million according to expert estimates, basic public infrastructure remains woefully inadequate.

However, instead of the competent public authorities and agencies speeding up their upgrading procedures, either through privatizations or through public investments, reform fatigue appears to be slowing down even launched tender processes by the state asset utilization fund (TAIPED) and the Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations (known as the Superfund).

The 23 regional airports that have remained under the control of the state, as well as ports of international interest, the privatization of which has been launched, remain in an obsolete state.

Other ports, such as those of Naxos or Paros, which now receive many times more passenger traffic – and vehicle numbers – than what they have been built for, are unable to proceed with their upgrading either due to a lack of funds or due to bureaucratic obstacles.

The General Secretariat of Ports, Port Policy and Maritime Investments of the Ministry of Shipping is trying to find the resources to launch the most urgent projects, as well as to reform the operating system of the port funds – which manage any mooring positions for pleasure boats in Greece – but cooperation with other agencies and local self-governing authorities does not allow for much optimism about the speed with which these plans will be implemented, senior ministry sources say.

Perhaps a characteristic example is the master plan of the port of Naxos, a plan required for port upgrading projects to proceed, as it remains unknown when it will be approved by the numerous authorities involved.

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, in a recent diver inspection, it was found that one can actually swim underwater from one side to the other due to the erosion at the bottom of its pier. It is one of the islands where tourism is rising faster than the Greek average.