Universal Air to link Athens and Corfu with Malta

Malta-based airline Universal Air is next month starting five weekly flights to Greece, increasing the links between the two popular tourism destinations.

The carrier will link Valletta with Corfu three times per week and with Athens twice per week, it stated.

Universal’s summer flight schedule will run from May until October with flights operating from Malta to Corfu and Palermo three times a week, with twice-weekly flights to Nice, Athens, Ibiza and Perugia and weekly flights from Malta to Cagliari and Prague and between Prague and Cagliari.

Universal Air’s CEO, Simon Cook, said that “introducing new routes is more than just adding destinations; it’s about connecting cultures, facilitating business opportunities, and fostering relationships that transcend borders. For us it means meticulous planning, from ensuring the highest safety standards to optimizing our fleet utilization and enhancing customer experience. We are excited about the potential these new routes hold for leisure and business travellers, the tourism industry, and the broader economic impact for each destination.”

The announcement by Universal made special reference to Athens as a tourism destination: “The blend of history and tradition brings life to the streets of Athens, making it southern Europe’s most vibrant cultural capital. Universal Air’s services will not only open tourism opportunities in Athens, but also in the local neighborhoods of Kypseli, Neos Kosmos and Keramikos,” it said.