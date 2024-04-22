‘Godparents’ Basket’ becomes available

The “Godparents’ Basket” is available as of Monday, while the special “Easter Basket,” which offers traditional Easter foods at lower or unchanged prices, will come into effect on Wednesday.

According to an announcement by the Ministry of Development, the Easter Basket extends the Household Basket by adding four new food categories, thus providing additional options for consumers.

Minister of Development Kostas Skrekas stated: “We actively support households to ensure that every family table is fully stocked with essential goods at low prices. Initiatives such as the Easter Basket enhance competition among food businesses, benefiting consumers. Through the Godparents’ Basket we provide support to godparents and parents, allowing them to purchase quality toys at affordable prices and bring joy to all children during these festive days. Assistance and relief for all citizens, especially the most vulnerable, are priorities for the government and the Ministry of Development.”