ECONOMY

Athens shops announce extended Easter opening hours

Athens shops announce extended Easter opening hours
[AMNA]

The extended opening hours of shops and stores for the Easter period will start on April 25.

The Athens Trade Association announced the proposed opening hours of Athens shops: from April 25 to Holy Thursday (May 2) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday, April 28 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m, on Good Friday (May 3) from 1 until 7 p.m. and on Holy Saturday (May 4) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All shops and stores will remain closed on Easter Sunday, Easter Monday and on Tuesday due to the transfer of Labor Day from May 1 to 7. 

Holiday Shopping

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
May Day holiday moved to May 7
ECONOMY

May Day holiday moved to May 7

US consular services to close in Greece Monday due to MLK Day holiday
ECONOMY

US consular services to close in Greece Monday due to MLK Day holiday

Holiday opening hours for retail stores in Greece
ECONOMY

Holiday opening hours for retail stores in Greece

Athens’ festive season store opening hours announced
ECONOMY

Athens’ festive season store opening hours announced

Minister notes lower prices for Christmas items
ECONOMY

Minister notes lower prices for Christmas items

Only 50% of Greeks will go on holiday this summer
ECONOMY

Only 50% of Greeks will go on holiday this summer