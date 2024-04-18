Athens shops announce extended Easter opening hours
The extended opening hours of shops and stores for the Easter period will start on April 25.
The Athens Trade Association announced the proposed opening hours of Athens shops: from April 25 to Holy Thursday (May 2) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday, April 28 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m, on Good Friday (May 3) from 1 until 7 p.m. and on Holy Saturday (May 4) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All shops and stores will remain closed on Easter Sunday, Easter Monday and on Tuesday due to the transfer of Labor Day from May 1 to 7.