Greek Rural Development Minister visits Beijing to boost agricultural exports

Greece’s minister of rural development and food, Lefteris Avgenakis, is visiting Beijing, from Monday until Thursday.

The Greek minister will have the opportunity to discuss, in meetings with government officials of the People’s Republic of China, issues of common interest and mainly the promotion of Greece’s primary sector exports to China.

After meeting the minister of agriculture and rural affairs of China, Tang Renjian, on Monday, he will meet on Tuesday with the president of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Wu Kongming, who will take him on a tour of the academy’s grounds and agricultural innovation enterprises, and on Wednesday he will meet with the political leadership of the Ministry of Commerce and then with the minister of customs, Yu Jianhua.